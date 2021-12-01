PA Firefighter’s Home Destroyed in Fire

Jenna Wise

A dog was killed and four people lost their home during an overnight fire in Adams County, according to reports.

The blaze broke out around 2:09 a.m. at the Cumberland Township home of a firefighter with the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, according to a Facebook post on the fire department’s page. The home is on the 100 block of Solomon Road.

Firefighters worked all night to put out the flames, which reportedly destroyed the home. A dog was rescued from inside, but died despite resuscitation efforts, according to photojournalist Harrison Jones.

“After knocking down the fire, crews worked to extensively overhaul the structure, mopping up stubborn hotspots for over three hours,” Jones said, also on Facebook.

Jones said the Red Cross is providing resources for the four people who lived at the home and are now displaced.

