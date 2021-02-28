Passing the Torch: Father, Daughter Make History as GA Firefighters

Amanda Usher

Feb. 27—VALDOSTA — Jasmine Rice was about 5 years old when her dad became the first Black fire chief for the City of Valdosta in 1995.

She didn’t know at the time how significant of an accomplishment that was for her father, James “J.D.” Rice but she said she later understood it while in middle school.

Jasmine said it was then she knew she wanted to become a firefighter, too.

Having had a long career as a firefighter, J.D. Rice said he is proud of his daughter.

Building a Career

J.D. Rice, a Douglas native, got his first experience working in fire service when he joined a Pittsfield Township, Mich., fire department as a college student.

It was a challenge from his sister that led him to join the department but he said he found inspiration in wanting to serve and help people.

He started with the agency through former President Jimmy Carter’s Comprehensive Employment Training Act, a paid government program, J.D. Rice said.

“This program encouraged businesses and other agencies to hire minorities for one year with the government paying the one year salary, and if the employer decided to keep the worker, the employer could do so,” he said.

He remained with the Michigan department for three years after his government-paid year was completed, making him “the first and only Black firefighter in the Pittsfield Fire Department,” he said.

His career led him to the Waycross Fire Department as a firefighter, and later as a fire marshal, before guiding him to Valdosta in 1992 where there were only two Black firemen working at the Valdosta Fire Department.

Lasting Memories

Working in fire service comes with good and bad days.

J.D. Rice said he saw his toughest moment when he had to bury a firefighter who worked with him while at the VFD.

One of his highlights was saving a small child from an East Gordon Street house fire after only being with the VFD for a few months, he said.

His daughter, Jasmine, remembers visiting the station with her brother.

“When he got to Valdosta, we started going to the fire station with him — and just being around the guys, it just kind of inspired me wanting to become a firefighter just seeing how they are family-oriented and just (having) fun and helping the community,” Jasmine Rice said.

She recalled watching her father and his crews battle a blaze at Goodyear across from Fire Station 1 on South Oak Street.

“It was one of the biggest stores in Valdosta, and we had to go up there with him to the fire station while he ran command of that fire scene,” she said. “It was an interesting sight to see all the guys operating and everybody’s adrenaline going. Just seeing everybody perform just kind of inspired me to do something like that.”

Motivating the Next Generation

In 2013, a few months before her dad retired from the VFD, Jasmine Rice said she became the first Black woman to join the Thomasville Fire Department.

“I was extremely proud when my daughter, Jasmine, joined the Thomasville Fire Department,” J.D. Rice said. “I thought my chest would burst.”

Jasmine Rice said the best advice her dad gave her was to not let anyone tell her she couldn’t do it.

J.D. Rice said he told his daughter to gain all the knowledge she could, listen well and to do what’s right even when standing alone.

Jasmine Rice stayed with the TFD for eight years, retiring Sept. 11, 2020. She now volunteers with an emergency medical services agency in Michigan.

She ranked out of the TFD as engineer, the first Black woman to do so, and acting lieutenant.

Becoming a firefighter was the best decision she’s ever made, she said.

Soaring to New Heights

After becoming the Valdosta fire chief, J.D. Rice went onto fulfill multiple accomplishments.

He hired Valdosta’s first female firefighters, lowered the city’s property owner’s insurance ratings to a Class 2 and got all of the staff members trained to handle hazardous materials to a response level that matched larger cities, said Mechelle Rice, his wife.

“I think that my greatest accomplishment as Valdosta’s fire chief was making employment opportunities available to everyone,” J.D. Rice said. “My best achievement was getting the firefighter training program started at what was known as Val-Tech (now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College).”

Robert Mueller, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, recognized J.D. Rice in 2002 for assembling a special task force that responded to the anthrax attacks.

His feats continued with his election as president of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs and receiving a thank you from former Gov. Sonny Perdue for assisting with the 2004 G-8 Summit hosted by former President George W. Bush at Sea Island.

J.D. Rice also served on three gubernatorial boards, which included Perdue’s State Board of Public Safety.

Bidding Farewell

As J.D. Rice said goodbye to the VFD and fire service in 2013, he found it difficult to retire.

At a “breathtaking” retirement celebration, he said he received gifts from Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami to honor his connection to them.

“I was recognized by those cities because I sent personnel to Atlanta to help out with public safety at the 1996 Olympic Games, and I conducted workshops in both Los Angeles County and for Miami — Dade County,” he said.

Following a transition he deemed smooth, J.D. Rice began teaching introduction to criminal law at Valdosta High School.

In retirement, he urges young people to consider careers in fire service.

“I think it’s the best kept secret in America,” he said. “It’s a wonderful career.”

