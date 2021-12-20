Pedestrian Killed in Kansas City (MO) Fire Apparatus Collision Identified by Police

Anna Spoerre

Dec. 20—Kansas City police have publicly identified all three victims in last week’s deadly Westport crash involving a fire truck, an SUV and a pedestrian. All three victims were from Kansas City.

Police on Monday identified Tami Knight, 41, as the pedestrian who was killed when a Kansas City fire truck collided with a SUV, sending both vehicles smashing into a building along Broadway.

Hours after the crash, rescuers recovered Knight’s body from under the rubble of partially collapsed building.

Heavy damage occurred at the part of the building once home to the Riot Room, a bar and music venue that only recently closed its doors. The building currently houses office spaces, though police believe it was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Family and loved ones of the two people in the SUV who also died, previously identified them as Jennifer San Nicholas, 41, and Michael Elwood, 25.

San Nicholas and Elwood were both employees at Ragazza Food & Wine, according to the Italian restaurant.

“Both wonderful people and amazing employees. Their loss will be felt deeply by all of us,” Ragazza staff wrote on their Facebook page.

The tragic accident

On Wednesday night, with lights on and sirens blaring, the fire truck was headed north on Broadway Boulevard in response to an emergency call moments before the crash, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, said at the time.

San Nicolas and Elwood were in a Honda SUV headed west on Westport Road when the two vehicles collided. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles northwest, where they struck Knight as she walked on the sidewalk. The vehicles then slammed into a building at 4048 Broadway, police said.

No firefighters were injured in the crash.

The Honda SUV and firetruck were pulled from the building Thursday morning. Hours later, rescuers recovered Knight’s body.

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Fire Department released a written statement about the crash, writing: “Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of everyone involved.”

“As first responders, we are entrusted to respond to incidents and help people, and we are heartbroken by last night’s tragic collision,” the statement continued. “KCFD is cooperating fully with the police investigation and will defer to KCPD for information about that investigation.”

