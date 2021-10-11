Person Found Dead in Oregon City (OR) House Fire

Savannah Eadens

Clackamas County firefighters found one person dead in a house fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to several reports of a house on fire on Beverly Drive in Oregon City about 1:30 a.m. where they found a single level house covered in heavy fire and black smoke. A few minutes into searching the house, a single resident was found.

The person died at the scene despite life saving efforts from paramedics on scene, according to a news release from Clackamas County Fire.

No other residents were in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators along with Oregon City Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

A total of 22 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

This story may be updated.

