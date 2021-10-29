Personal Drone Aids MO Fire Departments in Extinguishing Massive Warehouse Fire

According to a report from FOX2Now, more than a dozen fire departments responded to a massive abandoned warehouse fire on X-Ograph Drive in Jennings, Missouri, on Thursday. The warehouse was previously a bowling ball factory. Some hazardous materials remained inside the building and prompted voluntary evacuations nearby.

Acting Jennings Mayor Terry Wilson declared a state of emergency.

The city informed city residents that the incident was over, but warned nearby residents to close their windows and turn off HVAC units as a precaution.

North County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Wes Morgan said there were no injuries reported from the incident, and he credited a personal drone with offering an overhead view of the fire, which helped crews determine tactics that brought it under control.

The drone was courtesy of Andrew Suma, a firefighter and paramedic with Metro North Fire Protection.

Metro North Fire Protection now says they hope to purchase its own drone through either a grant or donation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown pending an investigation.

