Philly Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Junkyard Fire

Robert Moran
The Philadelphia Inquirer
(TNS)
Nov. 10—A two-alarm fire with smoke visible for miles broke out late Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.
Photos posted on Twitter by the Philadelphia Fire Department showed a large pile of tires burning near 61st Street and Lindbergh Boulevard. The Fire Department said about 100 personnel had been involved starting around 3 p.m. in battling the blaze at what was described as a junkyard.
The fire was declared under control at 5:30 and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
