Photos: Boston Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire in Roxbury

Boston (MA) firefighters responded Monday to a three-alarm fire at Southwood and Edgewood Streets in the Roxbury section.
Boston firefighters on Tower Ladder at three-alarm fire

Crews encountered heavy fire from an occupied, six-family building. Heavy winds were a factor during fire operations, according to the department’s Twitter account, and fire went through the roof of the structure.

Companies adopted a defensive posture with multiple deck guns, ladder pipes, and large diameter hoses being used to help contain the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. The fire went to three alarms and the roof of the building caved in.

All residents managed to escape safely, with six adults and four children displaced; one resident was transported. A firefighter was injured after being struck by falling chimney bricks.

Flames rip through the building as Boston firefighters attack the fire from the exterior
Flames shoot through the roof of the building as firefighters apply water
Boston fire officials at the scene of the Roxbury fire
Firefighters apply two ground streams on the fire building
Boston tower ladder with firefighters in bucket directing stream
Boston Fire Department Tower Ladder with elevated stream
Boston aerial ladder putting water on fire building
Night falls on Boston fire with Ladder 4

