Photos: Boston Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire in Roxbury

Boston (MA) firefighters responded Monday to a three-alarm fire at Southwood and Edgewood Streets in the Roxbury section.

Crews encountered heavy fire from an occupied, six-family building. Heavy winds were a factor during fire operations, according to the department’s Twitter account, and fire went through the roof of the structure.

Companies adopted a defensive posture with multiple deck guns, ladder pipes, and large diameter hoses being used to help contain the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. The fire went to three alarms and the roof of the building caved in.

All residents managed to escape safely, with six adults and four children displaced; one resident was transported. A firefighter was injured after being struck by falling chimney bricks.

