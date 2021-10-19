Photos: Boston Firefighters Respond to Two-Alarm Porch Fire

The Boston (MA) Fire Department shared photos of companies responding to a porch fire Monday that went to two alarms.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., firefighters found heavy fire on the second and third rear porches of an occupied building at 572 Washington Street in Brighton.

The fire traveled into the roof, compromising the porches and compelling members to leave the porches and continuing operations elsewhere. Crews had the fire under control in approximately one hour.

Eight adults and two cats were displaced, with Boston firefighters rescuing one of the felines.

