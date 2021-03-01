Photos: Chicago Firefighters Save Two Dogs from House Fire

Crews rescued two canines from a house fire last week in Chicago. See photos from Tim Olk.
Firefighter tests flow of handline prior to making interior push at house fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of Chicago firefighters responding to a house fire last week in the city.

Crews rescued two dogs from the fire at 8553 S. Marquette on Friday. All the human occupants manages to escape the fire safely, according to the Chicago Fire Department’s Twitter account.

More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

Firefighters push into the interior of a home with a handline
Photo by Tim Olk
Smoke drifts up from a fire as a Chicago firefighter operates on an aerial ladder
Chicago firefighters on an aerial performing roof ops
Firefighter passing a dog off during a Chicago fire
Firefighter on an aerial with an ax in Chicago

