Photos: Chicago Firefighters Save Two Dogs from House Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of Chicago firefighters responding to a house fire last week in the city.

Crews rescued two dogs from the fire at 8553 S. Marquette on Friday. All the human occupants manages to escape the fire safely, according to the Chicago Fire Department’s Twitter account.

More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

Photo by Tim Olk

