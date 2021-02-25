Photos: Crews Control Dearborn (MI) House Fire

Firefighters at the scene of a working fire in Dearborn, Michigan

Fire photographer Ian Kushnir shared some photos of firefighters responding to a working fire earlier this month in Dearborn, Michigan.

Crews responded to the scene of this fire on Chicago Street on February, 5, 2021. Unsure if anyone was inside the home, firefighters made a primary search, but the home was not occupied. There were no injuries.

Firefighters force entry into the home
Firefighters working the roof at the house fire
Firefighters on scene at the house fire in Dearborn

