Photos: Crews Control Dearborn (MI) House Fire

Fire photographer Ian Kushnir shared some photos of firefighters responding to a working fire earlier this month in Dearborn, Michigan.

Crews responded to the scene of this fire on Chicago Street on February, 5, 2021. Unsure if anyone was inside the home, firefighters made a primary search, but the home was not occupied. There were no injuries.

MORE IAN KUSHNIR

Lincoln Park (MI) Firefighter Leaves Hospital After Apparatus Accident

Photos: Crews Control Melvindale (MI) House Fire

Photos: Dearborn Heights (MI) Firefighters Extinguish Trailer Fire