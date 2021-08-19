Photos: Crews Respond to Los Angeles (CA) Commercial Fire

Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a recent major commercial fire.

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a recent major commercial fire.

Crews responded on August 13, 2021, to this fire on Titus St. in the Panorama City neighborhood. At least 105 LAFD firefighters battled the one-story commercial fire from the exterior (defensive mode), making this a “Major Emergency” fire.

Crews were challenged by inaccessible pockets of fire within the debris. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • Ladder to the roof of a building with firefighters working
  • Multiple firefighters at the scene of a structure fire in Los Angeles
  • LAFD apparatus with fire emanating from building's roof
  • LAFD firefighters with major flames shooting through roof of fire building
  • Firefighter in an apparatus using deck gun on flames in building
  • LAFD fire engine with hose flaked out everywhere and fire shooting from a building's roof
  • Structure fire with fire apparatus and firefighters in Los Angeles City
  • Firefighters raise a ladder as flames rage behind them and a fire truck
  • Laddered building with LAFD firefighers putting multiple hose streams into building
  • LAFD crews manage hoselines at structure fire
  • LAFD firefighter on a ladder with fire coming through the roof

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: LAFD Companies Respond to Rail Incident

Photos: Palisades Fire in CA

Photos: LAFD Crews Rescue Patients at Deadly Crash

Photos: CA Fire Crews Battle North Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display