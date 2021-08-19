Photos: Crews Respond to Los Angeles (CA) Commercial Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a recent major commercial fire.

Crews responded on August 13, 2021, to this fire on Titus St. in the Panorama City neighborhood. At least 105 LAFD firefighters battled the one-story commercial fire from the exterior (defensive mode), making this a “Major Emergency” fire.

Crews were challenged by inaccessible pockets of fire within the debris. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

