Photos: Cy-Fair (TX) Firefighters Respond to House Fire

Photo by Cy-Fair (TX) Fire Captain Daniel Arizpe

Crews responded to this single-alarm fire in the 4800 block of Pine Cliff Dr. Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

Cy-Fair (TX) firefighters reported fire through the roof upon arrival. Low water pressure on hydrants slowed crews, and tankers were used for water supply.

The fire was reportedly started by candles left burning unattended in a bedroom. There were no reported injuries.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Initial Company Operations and Considerations for Defensive Attacks

On the Line: First-In Engine Reporting Defensive on Arrival

Transitioning From Offensive to Defensive

Scenarios: An Offensive or Defensive Attack?