Photos: Cy-Fair (TX) Firefighters Respond to House Fire

Raging flames from a house fire in Houston, Texas

Photo by Cy-Fair (TX) Fire Captain Daniel Arizpe

Crews responded to this single-alarm fire in the 4800 block of Pine Cliff Dr. Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

Cy-Fair (TX) firefighters reported fire through the roof upon arrival. Low water pressure on hydrants slowed crews, and tankers were used for water supply.

The fire was reportedly started by candles left burning unattended in a bedroom. There were no reported injuries.

Cy-Fair fire apparatus with flames from house fire in the background
Firefighters train a hoseline onto the interior of a house fire
Firefighters in the foreground with flames raging in the background
Flames seen in the interior of a home
Firefighters add hose stream on the exterior of a house
Firefighters use a master stream from an apparatus
Firefighters at raging house fire in Houston

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Initial Company Operations and Considerations for Defensive Attacks

On the Line: First-In Engine Reporting Defensive on Arrival

Transitioning From Offensive to Defensive

Scenarios: An Offensive or Defensive Attack?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display