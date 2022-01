Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of the funeral services held for Chicago Firefighter Mashawn Plummer of Engine 94, who fell in the line of duty.

The U.S. Fire Administration reported that on December 16, 2021, Firefighter/EMT Mashawn J. Plummer was at the scene of an apartment fire when he suffered a medical emergency. He was transported to the hospital where he remained until passing away on Tuesday, December 21.