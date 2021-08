As FDIC International rolls on, check out some of the Hands-On Training (H.O.T.) the attendees participated in.

H.O.T. Evolutions at FDIC International are something you must experience to fully appreciate. These aren’t your “weekend training events” commonly popping up around the country. They cover the latest technology and techniques in the fire service, instructed by key players within the industry.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself: (Photos by Tony Greco)

Photos by Tim Olk