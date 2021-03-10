Photos: FDNY Members Respond to All-Hands Fire in Queens

Photos and information from Bryan Lopez

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, firefighters with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) worked an all-hands fire at a commercial building on Bell Boulevard near 43rd Avenue in the Bayside section of Queens.

FDNY commanding units arrived to find fire showing from a parapet wall with extension to the roof of a two-story taxpayer. The fire was quickly knocked down by crews and no injuries were reported.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Response to a Fire in a 100-Year-Old Taxpayer in Tampa, Florida

Taxpayers and Strip Malls: Construction and Tactics

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

ALSO

Long Island (NY) House Fire Injures Two

Photos: Firefighters Injured at Vacant Long Island (NY) House Fire

Photos: Small Plane Crashes on Long Island, NY

New Year’s Day Fire Displaces Dozens of Long Island (NY) Residents