Photos: Firefighters Battling Raging Garden City (NY) House Fire

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

A house was heavily damaged by a raging fire on Thursday evening, March 18, in Garden City on Long Island, New York.

Village firefighters were called to the scene at 41 Spruce Street on the corner of Old Country Road just after 8:00 p.m. and found a heavy fire condition in the rear of the two-story home.

Handlines were immediately stretched as truck members searched and vented.

Fire companies from several surrounding communities responded to assist.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Nassau County Fire Marshals were also on the scene.

More: firstonscenephotos.com.

