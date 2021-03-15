Photos: Firefighters Respond to Hempstead (NY) House Fire

Fire blows out the door of a home in the village of Hempstead, New York

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

Village firefighters made a quick knockdown on a small, one story bungalow fire on Elm Avenue in Hempstead, New York, on Thursday, March 11.

Flames were visible from the door and windows on arrival, but an aggressive push swiftly doused the fire.

Overhaul operations were made difficult by a noticeable clutter condition.

Mutual aid companies responded but were only called on to stand by at the scene.

More: firstonscenephotos.com.

  • Fire blows out the door of a home in the village of Hempstead, New York
  • Firefighters on porch as flames blow out a door
  • Firefighter with a pike pole performs overhaul on burning building
  • Firefighter climbs ladder at scene of fire
  • Ladder and firefighter at scene of Hempstead house fire

MORE FIRSTONSCENEPHOTOS

Yonkers (NY) Firefighters Respond to Raging House Fire

Medic Sexually Assaulted as FDNY Crews Battle Bronx Fire

Photos: Firefighters Help Rescue Passengers in Garden City (NY) Crash

Mineola (NY) Firefighters Respond to House Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display