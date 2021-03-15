Photos: Firefighters Respond to Hempstead (NY) House Fire

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

Village firefighters made a quick knockdown on a small, one story bungalow fire on Elm Avenue in Hempstead, New York, on Thursday, March 11.

Flames were visible from the door and windows on arrival, but an aggressive push swiftly doused the fire.

Overhaul operations were made difficult by a noticeable clutter condition.

Mutual aid companies responded but were only called on to stand by at the scene.

More: firstonscenephotos.com.











