Photos: Firefighters Respond to Long Island (NY) Commercial Fire

Photos, video, and information from Bryan Lopez

In the late night hours of March 16, 2021, the East Meadow (NY) Fire Department was alerted for a reported building fire, in a row of stores on Carman Avenue.

Nassau County police were the first units on scene and advised dispatch of heavy black smoke coming from the building. Shortly after, commanding fire units arrived and transmitted a working fire.

Mutual aid was brought in from multiple area agencies to assist on scene. The fire ripped through a laundromat, made its way into the cockloft, and extended to the deli next-door. Multiple lines were put into operation.

Crews battled the fire for approximately an hour before it was placed under control. Multiple other businesses within the building suffered smoke and water damage. No serious injuries were reported. The cause is currently under investigation by officials.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

