Photos: Indianapolis Firefighters Battle Auto Yard Fire

Firefighters with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed about 40 vehicles at an auto yard yesterday.

Photos and info from Rita Reith

Firefighters arrived at around 1:46 a.m. to find approximately 40 cars ablaze at Insurance Auto Auctions on 3202 S Harding St. Crews used tanker operations to bring water deep into the auto yard and make aggressive attack.

The fire was marked under control at 3:26 a.m. There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

