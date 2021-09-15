Photos: Indianapolis Firefighters Battle Auto Yard Fire

Photos and info from Rita Reith

Firefighters with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed about 40 vehicles at an auto yard yesterday.

Firefighters arrived at around 1:46 a.m. to find approximately 40 cars ablaze at Insurance Auto Auctions on 3202 S Harding St. Crews used tanker operations to bring water deep into the auto yard and make aggressive attack.

The fire was marked under control at 3:26 a.m. There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

ALSO

Mayday, Five Firefighters Injured in Indianapolis Fire

Indianapolis Firefighters Respond to Huge Scrap Metal Fire

Photos: Indianapolis Firefighters Control Raging House Fire

Photos: IN Barn Fire