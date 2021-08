Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department’s response to a box alarm at 48 W. 28th Street.

Two houses were hit with heavy fire. No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.

