Photos: LAFD Crews Battle Fire at Abandoned Restaurant

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos and video of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a fire in boarded-up former restaurant. The fire required a well-coordinated combination of offensive and defensive tactics and took more than three hours to bring under control.

The fire, which raged inside 5,736 square-foot vacant and boarded single-story former restaurant, required the efforts of 111 LAFD personnel. The building had been constructed in 1968, but the last tenant had reportedly departed in late 2018. The fire a occurred in a highly compartmentalized space that was well involved with fire and experienced significant structural compromise because of the fire. An excavator was used to tear down an exterior wall of the structure.

Nearby structures were protected from harm, and no injuries were reported.

