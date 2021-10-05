Photos: LAFD Crews Respond to Boyle Heights Commercial Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a large fire in a commercial building.

LAFD crews responded at 11:39 p.m. on September 27, 2021, for a fire in a single-story commercial building, about 50 x 100 feet, with heavy fire showing on at least one side.

Crews transitioned to a defensive operation on account of the deep-seated location of the fire and difficulty making entry to the structure.

