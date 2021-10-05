Photos: LAFD Crews Respond to Boyle Heights Commercial Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responding to a large fire in a commercial building.

LAFD crews responded at 11:39 p.m. on September 27, 2021, for a fire in a single-story commercial building, about 50 x 100 feet, with heavy fire showing on at least one side.

Crews transitioned to a defensive operation on account of the deep-seated location of the fire and difficulty making entry to the structure.

  • LAFD command staff at fire
  • LAFD firefighters with master stream
  • Huge flames and smoke at Los Angeles fire
  • Fire from top of building with LAFD apparatus
  • LAFD elevated master streams at structure fire
  • Flames emerge from commercial building's roof
  • LAFD Truck 2 with aerial ladder extended as flames shoot from building
  • LAFD firefighters with hose streams
  • Multiple aerial ladders at fire in Los Angeles building
  • Aerial ladder extended above Los Angeles structure fire
  • LAFD fire truck with fire shooting from building
  • Array of LAFD fire apparatus at structure fire
  • Los Angeles City Fire Department tiller at structure fire

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: CA Firefighters Battle Lake Pyramid Brush Fire

Photos: Firefighters Battle Wildfire That Shut CA Freeway

Photos: Crews Respond to Los Angeles (CA) Commercial Fire

Photos: LAFD Companies Respond to Rail Incident

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display