Photos: LAFD Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire in Sun Valley

Rick McClure offers some photos from a recent Major Emergency Fire that City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) companies responded to last week.

On December 7, 2021, 87 LAFD firefighters battled flames for more than two hours with at least four ladder pipes and several other heavy streams. Crews operated mostly defensively during the fire at a commercial building with one-and two-story portions at 8165 N Sunland Blvd. in the Sun Valley section of town.

LAFD heavy equipment was been called to the incident to assist. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • LAFD pumper with firefighter at commercial structure fire
  • Flames rip through top of building in Los Angeles
  • LAFD fire truck pulls up to well-involved commercial building
  • LAFD firefighters on top of engine with burning commercial structure in background
  • Three Los Angeles firefighters on aerial ladder moving to roof at commercial fire
  • Firefighter with power saw cutting door at fire in Los Angeles
  • Firefighter moves along LAFD aerial ladder
  • LAFD tiller at major structure fire
  • Flames rip through front facade of commercial building in Los Angeles
  • Fire burns through roof of thrift store
  • City of Los Angeles fire department pumper at commercial fire
  • LAFD engine with hoselines
  • LAFD engine with LDH and hoselines
  • LAFD aerial devices in use at major emergency structure fire
  • Flames behind LAFD firefighters on turntable
  • Los Angeles Fire Department fire trucks with master streams
  • Los Angeles Fire Department pumper with deck gun
  • Three LAFD aerial devices in use with master streams
  • LAFD command staff at command post
  • LAFD tower ladder bucket with firefighter pulling hose

MORE RICK McCLURE

Tree Falls on Home in CA, Killing One Person

Photos: Los Angeles Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire

LAFD Crews Battle Porter Ranch Fire

Photos: Ventura County (CA) Firefighters Battle House Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display