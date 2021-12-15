Photos: LAFD Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire in Sun Valley

Rick McClure offers some photos from a recent Major Emergency Fire that City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) companies responded to last week.

On December 7, 2021, 87 LAFD firefighters battled flames for more than two hours with at least four ladder pipes and several other heavy streams. Crews operated mostly defensively during the fire at a commercial building with one-and two-story portions at 8165 N Sunland Blvd. in the Sun Valley section of town.

LAFD heavy equipment was been called to the incident to assist. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE RICK McCLURE

