Photos: LAFD Firefighters Battle Flames at North Hollywood Commercial Structure

Rick McClure offers some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters operating at a fire at a commercial building in North Hollywood.
The fire occurred on January 7, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m. on North Laurel Canyon Blvd.
Seventy-nine LAFD firefighters took just 43 minutes on well-coordinated defensive operations to confine heavy fire within a 50 x 100-foot vacant and boarded one-story commercial building among a row of mostly vacant buildings. No injuries were reported. The fire cause under investigation.
MORE RICK McCLURE
Photos: LAFD Crews Free Driver Pinned in Vehicle
Photos: LAFD Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire in Sun Valley
Tree Falls on Home in CA, Killing One Person
Photos: Los Angeles Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire