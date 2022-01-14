Photos: LAFD Firefighters Battle Flames at North Hollywood Commercial Structure

Rick McClure offers some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters operating at a fire at a commercial building in North Hollywood.

The fire occurred on January 7, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m. on North Laurel Canyon Blvd.

Seventy-nine LAFD firefighters took just 43 minutes on well-coordinated defensive operations to confine heavy fire within a 50 x 100-foot vacant and boarded one-story commercial building among a row of mostly vacant buildings. No injuries were reported. The fire cause under investigation.

