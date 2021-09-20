Photos: Lakeview (NY) Firefighters Battle Flames in Mixed-Use Buildings

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos

The Lakeview (NY) Fire Department on Long Island was alerted for a building fire on Woodfield Road in the early morning of Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Arriving companies found a row of two-story, mixed occupancies with a heavy fire condition on the second floor.

All occupants of the apartments above were accounted for and units began fire operations.

The blaze in the older, wood-framed building quickly spread into the cockloft and through the roof.

Multiple alarms were sounded and fire companies from throughout Nassau County were called to the scene.

The incident took more than three hours to bring under control.

A total of 30 residents were displaced and assisted by county officials. There were four minor injuries to firefighters.

More photos and video here.

  • Firefighters with hoses at structure fire
  • Fire trucks and tower ladder at Lakeview fire
  • Aerials at Lakeview building fire
  • Firefighters and aerials at Lakeview structure fire
  • Firefighters and ladder with elevated streams
  • Damage to store in Lakeview, New York

