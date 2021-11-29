Photos: Los Angeles Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire

Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters responding to a Major Emergency fire on Thanksgiving.

At 7:48 p.m. on November 25, 2021, LAFD crews responded to find heavy fire showing from a large one- and two-story commercial building at 4800 S. Alameda St. The building had burned previously and was filled with densely packed textiles.

Just over 100 firefighters responded to the fire, which was fought defensively as the structure, approximately 100 x 800 feet, adjoined four different buildings.

  • LAFD pumper 17 with multiple streams
  • Los Angeles Fire Department engine
  • Flames show beneath roll-up doors
  • Firefighter sets up portable master stream amidst many hoselines
  • Firefighter with deck gun on top of LAFD fire truck
  • Firefighters with large hoseline attack commercial fire
  • Firefighters direct hoseline into bay of commercial building
  • Fire exposed through large roll-down gates at commercial fire in Los Angeles
  • Multiple master streams at commercial building
  • LAFD firefighters on fire truck at commercial fire
  • Multiple LAFD fire trucks at fire scene
  • Four firefighters with hose
  • Firefighter sets up portable monitor
  • Firefighter on fire engine at Los Angeles commercial fire
  • Two firefighters on portable master stream talking
  • Flames and myriad streams of water at Los Angeles fire
  • Fire puts water through rolldown gate at commercial fire

