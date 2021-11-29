Photos: Los Angeles Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire

Rick McClure shared some photos of City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters responding to a Major Emergency fire on Thanksgiving.

At 7:48 p.m. on November 25, 2021, LAFD crews responded to find heavy fire showing from a large one- and two-story commercial building at 4800 S. Alameda St. The building had burned previously and was filled with densely packed textiles.

Just over 100 firefighters responded to the fire, which was fought defensively as the structure, approximately 100 x 800 feet, adjoined four different buildings.

MORE RICK McCLURE

