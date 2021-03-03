Photos: Lynn (MA) Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire

Firefighters with Lynn apparatus and flames coming from building in background

Fire photographer Ken Robishaw shared some photos of firefighters responding to a second-alarm fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on a very windy and cold night at 14 Murphy Ave.

According to the department, companies arrived to find heavy overlapping fire coming from the third floor rear porch of a three-story wood frame building. The fire extended into the cockloft and third floor. Firefighters operated in extreme cold and windy conditions to control the fire.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury but there were no civilian injuries.

Lynn aerial with multiple other aerials at work at structure fire
Elevated master streams from aerials and tower ladders at Lynn structure fire
Firefighters operating at resident fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
Lynn Fire Engine at scene of second-alarm fire

