Photos: Lynn (MA) Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire

Fire photographer Ken Robishaw shared some photos of firefighters responding to a second-alarm fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on a very windy and cold night at 14 Murphy Ave.

According to the department, companies arrived to find heavy overlapping fire coming from the third floor rear porch of a three-story wood frame building. The fire extended into the cockloft and third floor. Firefighters operated in extreme cold and windy conditions to control the fire.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury but there were no civilian injuries.

