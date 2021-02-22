Photos: Mayday at Chicago 2-11 Alarm

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some images of firefighters working at a Chicago fire last week that forced members to scramble to escape flashover conditions.

Crews operated in extremely frigid conditions during the fire Friday at 2710 Lowe. The department indicated that a total of seven firefighters were transported from the fire, with injuries including lesser degree burns, a laceration, and slight orthopedic injury.

More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

MORE TIM OLK

