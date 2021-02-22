Photos: Mayday at Chicago 2-11 Alarm

Multiple firefighters at the scene of a Chicago fire with Mayday

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some images of firefighters working at a Chicago fire last week that forced members to scramble to escape flashover conditions.

Crews operated in extremely frigid conditions during the fire Friday at 2710 Lowe. The department indicated that a total of seven firefighters were transported from the fire, with injuries including lesser degree burns, a laceration, and slight orthopedic injury.

More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

Damaged hoseline at Chicago fire
Iced power lines at house fire scene
Chicago firefighters manipulate an exterior stream on the fire
As seen from down an alleyway, Chicago firefighters advance a hoseline
Chicago firefighters carrying hoselines
Chicago firefighters with a hoseline in the snow
Chicago firefighters, one covered in snow, train a hoseline on the fire building
Iced from a nozzle
Chicago firefighters rehab at fire scene
Firefighter carrying an ax and a halligan at fire

MORE TIM OLK

