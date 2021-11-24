Photos: Oak Park (IL) Structure Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of firefighters operating at an extra-alarm fire Tuesday in Oak Park, Illinois.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the fire on November 23, 2021, occurred in a three-story building in the 1000 block of West Lake Street. There was a restaurant on the first floor and three apartments upstairs.

Firefighters from 12 nearby communities reportedly responded to the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to exposure buildings. There were no reported injuries.

MORE TIM OLK

Photos: Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department Responds to Box Alarm Fire

Photos: IL Firefighters Quell Semi Truck Fire

Photos: Rockton (IL) Chemical Blast and Fire

Photos: Firefighters Respond to Fatal Lincolnwood (IL) House Fire