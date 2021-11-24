Photos: Oak Park (IL) Structure Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of firefighters operating at an extra-alarm fire Tuesday in Oak Park, Illinois.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the fire on November 23, 2021, occurred in a three-story building in the 1000 block of West Lake Street. There was a restaurant on the first floor and three apartments upstairs.

Firefighters from 12 nearby communities reportedly responded to the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to exposure buildings. There were no reported injuries.

  • Firefighter ascends aerial ladder
  • From aerial ladder, firefighter uses ax to break window of building
  • Firefighter puts aerial master stream through window of building
  • Firefighter in aerial at window of building with smoke showing
  • Firefighters in tower ladder and dark smoke
  • Dark black smoke at scene of fire with aerial device
  • Elwood Park aerial ladder with firefighter and smoke
  • Command post at Oak Park IL fire
  • Tower ladder with master stream at Oak Park fire
  • Command staff and firefighters at fire
  • Firefighters at the scene of Oak Park fire
  • Elmwood Park aerial puts master stream on fire through the roof

