Photos: Passaic 11-Alarm Chemical Plant Fire

Ron Jeffers shared some photos from the scene of a massive chemical plant fire in Passaic, New Jersey, that went to 11 alarms.

The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant on Friday night, January 14, 2022, caused huge flames and smoke that could be seen from New York City, but crews prevented it from reaching the main chemical plant.

Initial concerns were that an evacuation would be required. Residents were told to close their windows, and officials said air quality would be monitored. The main fire building collapsed.

The firefighting continued into Saturday amidst frigid weather and freezing conditions, causing firefighters to slip and fall on scene. One firefighter was reportedly injured, according to reports.

