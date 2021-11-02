Photos: Ventura County (CA) Firefighters Battle House Fire

Rick McClure shared some photos of Ventura County (CA) crews responding to a recent house fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 6351 Caroline Ave and encountered a well-established fire in the attic of a one-story, single-family dwelling. The fire was controlled in about 45 minutes. This cause was under investigation. The occupants were able to escape the flames and there were no reported injuries.

