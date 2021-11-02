Photos: Ventura County (CA) Firefighters Battle House Fire

Rick McClure shared some photos of Ventura County (CA) crews responding to a recent house fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 6351 Caroline Ave and encountered a well-established fire in the attic of a one-story, single-family dwelling. The fire was controlled in about 45 minutes. This cause was under investigation. The occupants were able to escape the flames and there were no reported injuries.

  • Firefighter cuts through roof with fire showing
  • Firefighter trains hoseline on flames shooting through roof
  • Firefighter with hose on roof of home blasting water on fire
  • Firefighters lift hoseline to roof of home
  • Firefighter with hoseline on roof of home
  • Ladder set up at house fire with firefighters making the roof
  • Fire truck with flames coming through roof at house fire
  • Flames as firefighters operate on the roof of a home
  • Enormous flames shoot through roof at house fire
  • Ladder to roof with firefighters from Ventura County at fire
  • Firefighters on roof at California house fire
  • Firefighters with flames shooting through roof at fire scene
  • Two firefighters on roof with flames
  • Two firefighters in front of flames

