Pittsburgh Building Engulfed by Fire Partially Collapses

Feb. 8—Part of an East Carson Street building on Pittsburgh’s South Side collapsed Monday afternoon as flames shot through the roof, and authorities say the building will likely have to be demolished.

A portion of the four-story brick building collapsed around 4 p.m., about an hour after the fire was reported. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said crews arrived around 3 p.m. and saw smoke pouring from the roof.

Officials reported no injuries, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday evening.

Crews initially tried to fight the flames from inside on the third floor but had to pull out as the fire spread, Jones said, noting that crews anticipated the collapse.

Multiple aerial trucks dumped thousands of gallons of water onto the building, with each gallon weighing more than 8 pounds, Jones said. Most buildings just aren’t designed to withstand that, he said.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there is concern the building will further collapse overnight, and East Carson Street will be closed between 10th and 12th streets.

He said it is too dangerous to demolish the building Monday night, and the hope is to have it torn down by Tuesday morning.

He advised avoiding the area, particularly during the morning commute.

The building housed a mix of businesses and residences. The South Side Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center was on the first floor, as was a barbershop. Authorities said the upper floors housed apartments, and Hissrich said the Red Cross was helping at least one person.

