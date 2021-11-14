Plainview (TX) Fire Department Promotes 11-Year Veteran

Ellysa Harris

Nov. 12—The Plainview Fire Department announced the promotion of a longtime veteran of the department this week.

Kevin Goss, who has worked for Plainview FD for 11 years, was promoted from shift lieutenant to training captain, effective as of Nov. 8.

As training captain, Goss will oversee department training required by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, Insurance Service Office and the Department of State Health Services.

In a news release from the city, Fire Chief Bobby Gipson described Captain Goss as a leader and valuable asset to the team.

“Myself, along with our department staff, look forward to working with him in his new role,” Gipson said.

