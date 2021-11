Hosts James Johnson and Barry Franchi speak to Koy Wilson of the Stockton (CA) Fire Department about the agency’s firefighting activity and its social media presence, and more.

This morning, Stockton Firefighters responded to a working structure fire on South American. Crews arrived on scene to a heavily involved board up. Firefighters faced extreme heat and holes in the floor. Fire extended into both the attic and basement. pic.twitter.com/tcTQHN0JDG — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) October 6, 2021

