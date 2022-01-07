Police in VA Search for Man Missing Since Snowstorm

HANOVER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man who went missing during Monday’s snowstorm.

Authorities in Hanover, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties are working together to find Jacob Whaley, who went missing in Hanover County, WRIC-TV reports.

According to a family member, Jacob Whaley was driving home Monday when his truck went into a ditch. He called a relative and said he would walk the rest of the way, which was about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers). A few hours later, Whaley texted family “I’m lost” before his phone died and he has not been heard from since.

Whaley’s car has been found in Hanover County near the boundary with Spotsylvania, police said, but Whaley has not been found in searches of the area.