Police: NJ Man Stuck in Snowbank Revving Engine Killed in Fire

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. (AP) — A man revving his sport utility vehicle’s engine over and over in an effort to get out of a snowbank in New Jersey was killed when the vehicle caught fire, police said.

Little Ferry police say a public works employee called shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday to report a car had gone down a slight embankment and became stuck in the snow.

Captain Ronald Klein said arriving officers found the man repeatedly revving the engine and rocking the small SUV back and forth to try to get out of the snow. He said officers went back to their vehicle to call for a tow truck, but then heard a popping noise and spotted flames coming from under the vehicle.

Klein said the flames quickly spread and the officers tried to get into the car and finally broke a rear passenger window, but the vehicle became engulfed in flames and they were unable to reach the man.

The name of the 62-year-old man isn’t being released pending notification of his relatives. Police and the Bergen County prosecutor’s office are investigating.