Police: OH Woman Sets Home on Fire

Cliff Pinckard

cleveland.com

(MCT)

MENTOR, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman reportedly set her home on fire Wednesday morning and left it to be destroyed.

According to police, the woman’s daughter called a dispatcher at 11:46 a.m. and said her mother had just told her she had set fire to her home at 7149 Culver Blvd., which is just west of Ohio 306 and south of Lost Nation Airport.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames, police say. Firefighters from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Willoughby, Fairport Harbor and Wickliffe were called in to assist.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police say. There were no other reported injuries.

The woman who owns the home was arrested by police while driving through Willowick. She was turned over to Mentor police for questioning. Police did not release information on a possible motive.

