Police: One Killed in Sussex County (NJ) House Fire

Jeff Goldman

nj.com

(MCT)

A 71-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Sussex County early Sunday, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 6:10 a.m. on Lone Pine Trail in Hampton Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. Firefighters knocked down the fire with the cause under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.