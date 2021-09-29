Pregnant Woman Leaps from Second Story to Escape NC Townhouse Fire

According to a report from WRAL, a pregnant woman was one of two people who were hurt in a townhouse fire on South Caswell Street in La Grange, North Carolina, Tuesday night.

La Grange Fire Department Chief Ryan Riley said there was heavy smoke coming from the first and second stories, with intense fire coming from the kitchen.

The pregnant woman, Ulaysha Southerland, jumped from a second-story window. A friend standing below attempted to catch her, suffering a leg injury.

Both were treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

