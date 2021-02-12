Propane Tanks Explode, One Injured at Bellingham (WA) Homeless Encampment

Denver Pratt

Feb. 11—Multiple propane tanks exploded and at least one person was injured at a homeless tent encampment in the lower parking lot of Frank Geri Softball Fields, according to Bellingham police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Bellinghampolice and the Bellingham Fire Departmentresponded to the corner of Puget and Fraser streets shortly before 1:30 p.m.on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Three or four propane tanks exploded after a tent caught fire, Murphy said. By 1:45 p.m., the fires appeared to be out.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Murphy said.

Fraser Streetwas temporarily shut down, but was reopened by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Murphy said.

Volunteers and community members worked to set up a warming shelter Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9, at the homeless tent encampment near the ball fields in anticipation of the area’s expected inclement weather, according to social media statements by BOP (Bellingham Occupied Protest) Mutual Aid.

The city provided notice early last week that residents of the encampment had to move themselves and their belongings by 4 p.m.on Friday, Feb. 5. As of Thursday afternoon, Feb. 11, several dozen tents and make-shift shelters remained set up at the encampment near the ball fields, and the city had not taken action to clear the encampment.

A homeless tent encampment, known as Camp 210, started in November on the lawns of Bellingham City Halland the Bellingham Public Libraryas an occupied protest over the lack of shelter available in the area for homeless people.

The city spent nearly $75,000 on the Jan. 28removal of the downtown tent encampment, which was cleared a day before the city’s deadline for the homeless encampment to leave. Protesters used wooden pallets to block officials from clearing the encampment, while volunteers helped the encampment move to the lower parking lot near the ball fields.

The city has also opened a warming site for people who are homeless in downtown Bellinghamat the Depot Market Square.

This story will be updated.

