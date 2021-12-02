Raging House Fire in Clay (NY) Ruled Accidental

Anne Hayes

Clay, N.Y. — A massive fire that destroyed a home in Clay Tuesday night has been ruled accidental, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 8:06 p.m. at 4793 Ver Plank Road between Henry Clay Boulevard and Van Hoesen Road, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames pouring from the front of the home, Seeber said.

A man was inside of the home when the fire broke out and suffered from smoke inhalation, Seeber said. The man was treated and released without complications, Clay Fire Chief Michael Redhead said.

Several cats were also inside the home at the time, Seeber said. The cats are still missing two days after the fire, Redhead said. They are unsure exactly how many cats were inside the house.

In the last 24 hours, the fire has rekindled twice, Redhead said. Firefighters were unable to enter the home Tuesday due to the extensive damage, he said. This meant that some small pockets of the fire inside the home may not have been completely knocked out, he said.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, Redhead said. Arson was never suspected by investigators, he said.

