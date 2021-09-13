Recycling Facility Fire Billows Smoke in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters worked Monday to contain an intense fire billowing smoke at a regional trash recycling facility in North Las Vegas.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway told KVVU-TV that firefighters arrived about 5 a.m. at the Republic Services Southern Nevada Recycling Center to find hundreds of compressed bales of recycled cardboard burning in an outdoor storage area.

Galloway said the fire also damaged the building.

Fire crews surrounded the scene and poured steady streams of water into the burning material while a plume of smoke blanketed hillside neighborhoods.