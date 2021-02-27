Remains of NM Firefighter Who Died from COVID-19 Escorted Home

Leah Romero

ANTHONY, N.M.– NASA White Sands Test Facility Fire Departmentescorted the remains of Lt. Edward Vasquez from Albuquerque to his hometown of Anthony, New Mexico, on Friday, with aid from local fire departments.

Vasquez passed away due to COVID-19 on Jan. 30but had not been laid to rest due to a backlog. Nearly a month later, he was escorted from Riverside Funeral Homein Albuquerqueto Bosque Roadin Anthony.

Along the way, fire departments from towns they passed through joined the escort, including the Belen, Cloudcroft, Socorro, Elephant Butte, Spaceport USA, Las Crucesand New Mexico State Universityfire departments. The procession reached Las Crucesabout 4 p.m.

Vasquez was met in Anthonyby Las Cruces Honor Guardand El Paso Bagpipes and Drums for a ceremony.

White Sands Test Facility is a NASA testing facility on White Sands Missile Rangeland.

Vasquez was 35 when he died, according to a KFOX report.

