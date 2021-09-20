Report Outlines How Worcester (MA) Fire Department Can Prevent LODDs

Michael Bonner

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. submitted to the City Council on Monday a 248-page report that examined every aspect of the Worcester Fire Department, including how it can better prevent line-of-duty deaths.

Since 1999, the city has suffered the loss of nine firefighters who all died while battling blazes. The department also suffered another line of duty death in July 2019 when Lt. John Kennedy died after fighting a fire. Kennedy’s death however, was not mentioned in the ESCI report.

The consulting company, which began its research in August of 2020, provided the city with 10 recommendations to improve the department that range from a complete overhaul of leadership to improved support service staffing.

“We have an extremely talented group of individuals that want to do a great job,” Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer said in an interview. “They do a great job every day. When we asked for this report, we asked for the gaps. We asked, what we have to do better? We didn’t ask to highlight what we already do well.”

The city contracted Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) in March of 2020, about four months after the death of Fire Lt. Jason Menard and three months after the 20th anniversary of when six firefighters died in the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co.

ESCI held listening sessions at every fire station in the city on all four shifts in February. ESCI also initiated an anonymous survey after the listening session, in which 266 firefighters, or 62.2% of the force, participated. It also interviewed city residents and business owners.

Overall, 62% of the firefighters responding said morale was poor in the Worcester Fire Department, however, the report also said most firefighters reported strong morale within their station. Nearly 50% of respondents described their own personal work environment as “good” and 30% saying average.

“The results of the listening sessions were entirely consistent with the feedback that was returned in the survey: Worcester firefighters are demanding change within every level of their organization,” the report said.

The city paid roughly $95,000 for the consulting company to produce the report.

While the thick report dives into details like the department’s future pay structure, the city’s risk of requiring earthquake preparedness and station maintenance, its’ primary focus is to “end the cycle of events” that have led to nine firefighter deaths in the city since 1999.

“Nothing was off the table,” Augustus said. “We wanted the truth. We didn’t want something that had a spin on it, we just wanted the unvarnished truth. Because I want to make sure I know I did everything I’ve done everything I knew how to to keep men and women in the fire department safe and by extension, the residents in the city safe.”

The report outlined 10 areas of focus including new leadership structure, communication, the chain of command, standard operating procedures, training, the promotion process, recruitment and hiring, operational staffing, support staffing and emergency response.

Not every recommendation can be implemented simultaneously. The report suggests that the rollout may take three to five years.

“We’re very much committed to implementing the recommendations here,” Augustus said. “Working with the leadership of the fire department, working with the union on implementing this.”

During the budget planning process earlier in the year, Augustus already set aside funds to start some of the programs as he knew the report was coming.

“Some [recommendations] are budget contingent. Some things are not,” Augustus said. “So we want to aggressively move forward and start making some of these changes and adaptations.”

Here’s what ESCI outlined for each area:

New leadership structure in the department

The report said the Worcester Fire Department requires “immediate intervention.” ESCI strongly recommended while Fire Chief Michael Lavoie plans to retire on Jan. 22, he should not be replaced by a chief. Instead, the report suggests the city create a temporary fire commissioner position within the city manager’s office.

“The Worcester Fire Department has some very capable people within its organization,” the report said. “The city could not be setting them up for success as the next chief of the Worcester Fire Department if anyone within the organization were to be promoted chief without the organization first being stabilized.”

The report says the department’s administrative staff represents about 2% of the organization. Other successful municipal department’s administrative staff usually consists of 12 to 15% of the department.

The report outlines two positions, deputy chief of internal affairs and additional safety division staff, that should be immediately created.

The ideal candidate for commissioner would have extensive experience as a fire chief with a track record of proven change. The person would also be knowledgeable of fire service traditions in New England, willing and eager to mentor and possess elite communication and organizational skills.

“One of the hopes, I think, would be whoever this person is would have a 360 [degree] understanding of the fire department and all of the functions, not just the operational side,” Augustus said.

Address ‘major’ communication deficiency

One of the areas in need of the most improvement, according to the report, is communication within the department.

The report called communication within the department “broken.”

The report recommends the department develop a communication plan that includes specific processes of how information would be shared through the ranks of personnel.

The communication should extend to releasing Board of Inquiry reports. In the report, firefighters were angered, frustrated and disappointed over the lack of communication and transparency regarding the Board of Inquiry reports from the line of duty deaths for Firefighter Christopher Roy and Lt. Jason Menard.

“There was a perception among many of those who spoke with ESCI that the Roy inquiry might have contained information that could have prevented the Jason Menard line of duty death,” the report said. “There is current concern that the Jason Menard inquiry may contain information that could potentially prevent the next line of duty death.”

Communication was such a problem within the department it extended to two other categories of recommendations including chain of command and scene command.

Enforce chain of command

The report said chain of command must be clearly identified, articulated and enforced.

Initiatives passed down must also be fully embraced by those relaying the messaging. The report pointed out often members would pass along information or initiatives as “what they want” which inherently sparks distrust.

The Worcester Fire Department employs an open-door policy that allows its members to talk with the chiefs about anything at any time. While meant to bolster communication, the report said it could lead to a chain of command violations.

Rewrite rules, regulations, on-scene command

The strongest connection to line-of-duty deaths in Worcester was on-scene communication. It’s nothing new for the department as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health cited similar problems in its 2000 report after the death of six firefighters in 1999.

The the latest report’s recommendations focused on on-scene command, which it said contributed to line-of-duty deaths in the past.

“This lack of scene accountability is a fundamental element in the line of duty deaths Worcester Fire Department has experienced,” the report said.

The report said each company should possess a predetermined assignment prior to arriving on the scene, as well as a thorough understanding of company assignments for other arriving units based on the order they arrived.

Consequences for violating the assignments must be clearly communicated.

The report reviewed the department’s rules and regulations and guidelines and found sections in both documents that were outdated and not in compliance with industry standards or best practices. At times the two even contradict each other, the report said.

The report revealed that 65% of the current Worcester guidelines were written before 2018.

Centralize training

The report said consistency within the department’s training division doesn’t exist.

Instructors are assigned “in and out” of the program leading to inconsistent training, the report said.

Initial recruiting training also interrupts incumbent firefighter training, which “is a disservice to the entire Worcester Fire Department,” the report said.

Steps should be taken to allow for simultaneous training. The report suggested the department consider outsourcing the training of recruit firefighters to the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy to allow the Worcester training division to focus on incumbent training.

The report also suggested utilizing outside instructors to bring new ideas, implementing an online training platform and creating a formal feedback system.

Promotions within the department

A majority of firefighters in the city agreed that members were promoted too early, the report said, without adequate experience.

Currently, the city allows firefighters to test for lieutenant after three years, then one year in grade to test for captain, and one year for district chief. The firefighters that participated in the report said the criteria for promotion were “significantly insufficient.”

Firefighters didn’t fault those taking the tests because the system allowed for it, the report said.

Firefighters said the length a member should remain at a grade should be increased before becoming eligible to take another promotional exam. Suggestions also included establishing a career development path for firefighters interested in promotion.

The report also suggested increasing training once a firefighter reaches the rank of lieutenant, captain and district chief.

Expand recruitment, hiring

The report suggested the department customize its civil service process to better assess an applicant’s candidacy. Adding requirements may bolster the selection process and better match a candidate with the department’s specific needs.

“This would be particularly beneficial at the district chief level as a lack of scene accountability and management were found by NIOSH to be major contributing factors to the line of duty deaths,” the report said.

Another recommendation included allowing lateral transfers of certified Massachusetts firefighters into the department.

Redesign operational staffing

One of the most specific recommendations from ESCI that can be implemented almost immediately involves staffing on trucks. The report suggested that a minimum of four firefighters with at least one officer would be staffed on all engines and ladder trucks. There should be no more than one out-of-class assessment per company.

The report recommends the city mitigate any issues that result in “shipping out” firefighters to different stations. Companies should be accustomed to working with the same crews, apparatus and equipment, the report said.

The city should also make the position of driver a promoted position, the report said. In 2017, more than 4,500 firefighters nationally were injured in fire department crashes, the report said.

To lower stress within departments, the report suggested creating “quiet stations.”

Currently, the stations hear every call whether firefighters of that station are assigned or not.

In 2019, the department responded to more than 32,000 calls or 88 per day.

Increase support staff

All areas of support staff — training, fire prevention and maintenance — are understaffed, the report said. Specifically, the report said, the city needs to incentivize Monday through Friday shifts, which the department struggles with the most.

The city should also increase its number of fire inspectors and investigators, the report said.

The department could also benefit from updated software. The city doesn’t use available software for investigation reports that could categorize or sort the events. Many of the past reports are either paper files or saved on external hard drives or CDs.

Revaluate emergency response

The report concludes by recommending the city should reevaluate whether it has the appropriate number of fire stations and that they are located in the correct areas.

The city should also reevaluate the initial response to each call. Currently, the department responds to each call the same.

“Certain locations, building types and hazards require a greater commitment of resources,” the report said.

The fire stations, the report said, will also need updating with eight of the 10 fire stations more than 30 years old. The other two were 13 and 20 years old.

ESCI said with the exception of the three newest stations, the living conditions at the facilities were “poor to extremely poor.”

In many cases, the report said, firefighters brought their own furniture to the station and worked with crews to perform updates.

