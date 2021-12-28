Resident Injured, Granby (MA) Home Destroyed in Fire

Jeanette DeForge

GRANBY — One resident was injured in a fire that burned a house to the ground Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. at a home on Forge Pond Road. When firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames, firefighter Mike Peltier said.

The residents were outside the home. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance for an undisclosed reason, he said.

Because of the extent of the fire, firefighters had to battle the flames from the exterior of the home. Fire departments from South Hadley District 2 and Westover Air Reserve Base assisted at the scene, Peltier said.

It is not known how many people were displaced, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Peltier said.

