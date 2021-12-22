Residential Fire Claims Man’s Life in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway (MN)

Mara H. Gottfried

Dec. 22—A man died after a residential fire in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood on Wednesday.

A 911 caller reported black smoke coming from the rear upstairs unit of a fourplex in the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue about 9:45 a.m. A crew, who was already in their rig, arrived three minutes later and got an adult out of the building, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.

St. Paul fire department paramedics treated the man, who appeared to have been trying to get out, and brought them to the hospital. Resuscitation efforts continued for about 15 minutes at the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but the fire at Englewopd Avenue and Wheeler Street did not seem suspicious, according to the fire department. It did not appear there was a smoke detector in the unit, Mokosso said. People should have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of their residence.

Investigators located a dog in the unit; the pet also died. There were no other people in the apartment at the time of the fire.

The man, whose name wasn’t released Wednesday, was the fourth fire-related fatality in St. Paul this year and the second of the month.

With the cold weather and from a fire safety perspective, people should be careful about using space heaters and smoking inside, Mokosso said.

