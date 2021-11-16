Retired Glenview (IL) Fire Chief Hired to Lead Morton Grove Fire Department

Jennifer Johnson

Pioneer Press Newspapers, Suburban Chicago

(MCT)

Nov. 16—A retired Glenview fire chief is starting a new chapter in fire service in neighboring Morton Grove.

The Morton Grove Village Board on Nov. 8 confirmed Mayor Dan DiMaria’s appointment of Ralph M. Ensign as the new fire chief.

Ensign’s first day was Nov. 15 and an official swearing-in ceremony is expected on Nov. 22, according to the village.

Ensign was recommended for appointment by village staff following a “wide recruitment process” that included 22 applicants, said Morton Grove Village Administrator Ralph Czerwinski.

“What we saw was an individual who had great communication skills and good interpersonal skills — traits that will be very positive for the village of Morton Grove Fire Department,” Czerwinski said during the Village Board’s Nov. 8 meeting. “I think he will continue the great record of that department from an administrative standpoint.”

Ensign has worked for fire departments in Winnetka, Northfield, Highland Park and Glenview, the village of Morton Grove said. In 2019, he retired from the position of fire chief with the Glenview Fire Department after five years in that position and more than 40 years in fire service.

Ensign is also an assessor and evaluator for the Center for Public Safety Excellence, a nonprofit organization that assists fire departments with accreditation and education programs, the village of Morton Grove said.

“I am well acquainted with the Morton Grove Fire Department by virtue of their outstanding reputation for aggressive response and professionalism,” Ensign said in a statement from the village. “Morton Grove is fortunate to have a great fire department and it is my goal to make it even better.”

Morton Grove’s previous fire chief, Frank Rodgers, retired last spring after 31 years with the department. He had held the position of fire chief since 2016.

jjohnson@chicagotribune.com

___

(c)2021 Pioneer Press Newspapers (Suburban Chicago, Ill.)

Visit Pioneer Press Newspapers (Suburban Chicago, Ill.) at www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.