Richmond Fire Department (KY) Gives Back Through Toys for Kids Program

Taylor Six

Richmond Register, Ky.

(MCT)

Dec. 7—Firefighters with the Richmond Fire Department took time on Saturday morning to give back to their community.

In the spirit of Christmas, the first responders gathered at Richmond Meijer to partake in their annual Toys for Kids program.

This program has been a part of the RFD holiday season for as long as Chief Sam Kirby can remember, and is designed to give toys to kids in need.

“It has a very, very long history in our department,” Kirby said.

According to Richmond firefighter and President of the Firemen’s Club, Jimmy White, volunteers with the department and their families are shopping for 54 kids this year.

“We are buying needs, we are buying wants, and it is a really good program,” White said.

Each firefighter and their family has a list of needs and wants for a child to have a balance to give a little of everything.

He stated donations are submitted to the fire department from the public throughout the year. However, before COVID-19, the department was able to host fundraisers and events which could bring in money for the Toys for Kids Program.

“The past two years have been all because of the public,” he said.

Once all the shopping is done, gifts will be wrapped, bagged up and go to the training center on Four Mile Road to give back to the families. This is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 11.

Although the RFD serves their community everyday, White said it is always good to be viewed by the community as the “helpers” or “people that serve.”

“Coming out here and serving the community and helping to buy toys for kids that are less fortunate than my kids, and other people’s kids, it just is a really great thing,” White said.

