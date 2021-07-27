Rockport (MA) Fire Department Suit Before Judge

Michael Cronin

Jul. 27—ROCKPORT — The 10-taxpayer lawsuit against the town regarding the ongoing Rockport Fire Department controversy will have its first court date this Tuesday at Essex Superior Court in Lawrence.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Courtroom Three on the second floor. Judge William Barrett is scheduled to hear Rockport’s motion to dismiss the case and the plaintiffs’ reasons why it should move forward. Information on how to listen by phone is available at www.mass.gov/locations/essex-county-superior-court-lawrence.

Eleven Rockport taxpayers filed the suit in January, claiming the town illegally appointed Town Administrator Mitch Vieira as public safety commissioner. It also argues that Assistant Police Chief Mark Schmink’s appointment to emergency service director is invalid as the position itself is in violation of state general law and Rockport bylaws, as is the upcoming third-party audit of the Rockport Fire Department. Furthermore, it alleges the hiring of Attorney Dinamary Horvath to investigate a personnel issue involving then-fire Chief James Doyle was a conflict of interest as she is the wife of police Chief John Horvath, Schmink’s boss at the Rockport Police Department.

The suit also hopes to block any future payments to Vieira, Schmink’s emergency service director stipend, and for the upcoming audit and Horvath’s investigation into Doyle under the state’s “ten-taxpayer” law. The law states that at least “ten taxable inhabitants,” are needed to petition “unlawful exercise or abuse of such corporate power” regarding municipal finances.

On March 8, the town filed a motion to dismiss the suit. It cites the “ten-taxpayer” law, which stipulates it pertains to instances where “a town … or any of its officers or agents are about to raise or expend money or incur obligations purporting to bind said town.”

The town argues in its motion that the payments the plaintiffs wish to suspend have already been finalized. The emergency service director position and stipend were both approved by the 2019 Annual Town Meeting via the town’s personnel classification plan and operating budget. The stipend was approved the following year as well.

“The plaintiffs have not pointed to a provision of the municipal finance statute that has been violated … because the town did not incur liability beyond what the Town Meeting appropriated for each department,” the town argues. “Making a statement that the town violated the statute is not sufficient to state a claim for the violation of the municipal finance statue.”

It is unclear whether the town will seek to recoup some of Dinamary Horvath’s $10,455 stipend, as approved by voters in the fiscal year 2021 budget. The position has been temporarily suspended since November. Vieira declined to comment on the matter citing this ongoing suit.

Vieira’s yearly salary is secured through a contract with the town, which was negotiated between him and selectmen, and granted once the town budget is approved at Town Meeting. It states he will serve as Rockport’s public safety commissioner along with 33 other “essential job functions.”

Vieira’s contact also states that if one portion of the agreement “is deemed to be invalid, unconstitutional or unenforceable, it shall not affect the reminder of said agreement.” Even if Vieira’s appointment as public safety commissioner was invalid, the town would still be required to pay Vieira’s contractually obligated salary.

Dinamary Horvath was paid for participating in the 2019 investigation into Doyle’s alleged misconduct through the town’s legal expenditure fund approved by Town Meeting.

“…There is no conflict of interest in appointing the police chief’s wife to conduct an investigation into an incident that did not involve the police chief or his department and there certainly is no conflict of interest in appointing the police chief’s wife, a resident of the own, to a volunteer position on an advisory board of the town,” the town motion contests. “… Neither she nor the Police Chief had a financial interest in the outcome of the investigation.”

Finally, the town’s motion states it already has the money on hand for an audit of the Rockport Fire Department through its human resources budget.

“The retention of the consultant on its face certainly appears reasonable given the concerns raised about the management and oversight of the Fire Department including concerns by the plaintiffsthemselves, ” it continues. “The (selectmen) did not need to have a separate appropriation to retain the consultant as Town Meeting already approved funds for the retention of consultants to perform such actions.”

Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled by Essex Superior Court on April 8. On June 21, Craig Morrill, one of the plaintiffs, dropped out of the suit prior to making an unsuccessful run for a selectmen in June’s election.

