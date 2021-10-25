Sacramento (CA) Fire Department Aids Homeless Amid Record Rainfall and Flood Waters

According to a report from FOX40, the Sacramento (CA) Fire Department (SFD) are helping a number of homeless people to get to higher ground because of record flooding in the area.

According to the SFD, a power outage near Pell Drive and Pell Circle shut down sump pumps, resulting in homeless people being submerged in waist-high water.

Incident info: Power outage near Pell Drive and Pell Circle has shut down sump pumps and an unknown amount of homeless people are being assisted by #sacramentofire out of waste high water to higher ground. pic.twitter.com/jsZVO5d1ok — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 25, 2021 Sacramento Fire Department/Twitter

The heavy rainfall also led the city to ask residents to not drive until 4 a.m. Monday as some roads are flooded.

Sacramento has experienced record rainfall over the past 24 hours. There has been some localized flooding but our system has held up well during this 200-year storm event. Thank you to all of @TheCityofSac employees who have been working to keep us safe. — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) October 25, 2021 @mayor_Steinberg/Twitter

