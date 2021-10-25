Sacramento (CA) Fire Department Aids Homeless Amid Record Rainfall and Flood Waters

According to a report from FOX40, the Sacramento (CA) Fire Department (SFD) are helping a number of homeless people to get to higher ground because of record flooding in the area.
According to the SFD, a power outage near Pell Drive and Pell Circle shut down sump pumps, resulting in homeless people being submerged in waist-high water.
The heavy rainfall also led the city to ask residents to not drive until 4 a.m. Monday as some roads are flooded.
